Bureau County Animal Control investigates shooting death of 2 dogs

The Bureau County Animal Control Office is seeking more information about the shooting death of two dogs.

Animal Control said it received a call from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources officer Tuesday that two dogs had been found, shot in the head and thrown in a ditch, near Tiskilwa.

Animal Control said it took the two dogs to the veterinarian to be cremated. They have been scanned multiple times, finding no chip, no collars, the office said. A tan dog is a younger intact male, hound type. The white and orange dog is an older intact male that was possibly blind in one eye.

“We could tell they were took to that spot alive and shot there and then thrown in the ditch a few feet away,” the Animal Control Office said in a news release.

If anyone knows these dogs or knows of someone that recently now is missing a couple dogs, all calls will be confidential, the Animal Control Office said. The agency said whoever shot the dogs are local to the area to know this out of the way spot.

Anyone with information can call 815-879-5981. To view a photo of the deceased dogs, go to Bureau County Animal Control’s Facebook page.