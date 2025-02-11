Rosecrance Behavioral Health, North Central Behavioral Health Systems make affiliation official

Rosecrance Behavioral Health and North Central Behavioral Health Systems are officially affiliated, which the agencies said Tuesday will enhance the quality of resources and expands access to care for individuals and families in central Illinois. (Photo provided by Lindsey Salvatelli)

Rosecrance Behavioral Health and North Central Behavioral Health Systems are officially affiliated, which the agencies said Tuesday will enhance the quality of resources and expand access to care for individuals and families in central Illinois.

There will be no interruption of care for existing clients. The affiliation agreement leaves leadership and the Board of Directors in place, with NCBHS still leading and managing operations, including staffing, according to a news release.

All funding will remain local.

“We are proud to welcome North Central Behavioral Health Systems. They bring a wealth of expertise to our network, particularly in regions where we currently lack representation,” Rosecrance President & CEO Dr. Dave Gomel said in the release. “Their involvement not only enhances the quality of care available but also enriches the overall resources and support we can offer in central Illinois.”

The agencies said the affiliation will create stronger organizations, providing a full continuum of mental health and substance use treatment services, according to the release.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of this moment between two mission-driven organizations united in their commitment to ensuring the residents of Illinois have access to behavioral health resources,” NCBHS President & CEO Jodi Mahoney said. “Together, we can grow our influence and contribute to positive change in the community.”