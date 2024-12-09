Streator library invites patrons to make salt, pepper shaker snowmen

The Streator Public Library is offering patrons an opportunity to make salt and pepper shaker snowmen. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library is offering patrons an opportunity to make salt and pepper shaker snowmen.

The simple decorations will be available to create 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the library, 130 S. Park St.

Additionally, the library will host a hot chocolate scavenger hunt the week of Dec. 9. Search the library and find all of the hidden item. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday Dec. 9: Arts and crafts, young children. Come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Little’s Art Time, ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Hot Chocolate Storytime, young children. Cozy vibes at storytime with hot cocoa and stories to warm the heart.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Playful pages, children 4 and younger. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Link Up, teens. A teen outlet/discussion group that covers everything from comedy, trivia and pop culture. Talk about your favorite topics and learn about some new ones.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13: Life Size Clue: Nightmare Before Christmas, public. Your favorite detective game turned life size.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14: Tabletop gaming. The campaign continues from where it left off. Level up and push forward.