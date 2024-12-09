Streator High School Worthy Hall of Fame inducts 7

Seven Streator High School graduates were inducted Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, into the Worthy Hall of Fame. They are (top, from left) Dr. Vincent Siebert, Jeffrey K. Walker, Karen Melvin, (bottom), Don Melrose Jr., Michael L. Mulford, Deb. L. Benning Chiappe and George M. Lukach. (Photos provided by Rob Tyne)

Seven Streator High School alums were inducted Saturday to the Dr. Worthy Streator Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the high school.

The event was run entirely by students in instructor Rob Tyne’s Western Civilization class. Tyne’s class was in charge of the in-person ceremony with the previous year’s class having conducted the research and video preparation on the 2024 inductees and this year’s class completing the work.

Dr. Vincent Siebert, Class of 2009

Dr. Vincent Ronald John Siebert was born on Aug. 14, 1991 to Ron and Sue Siebert. Siebert spent his childhood in Streator, where he attended Sherman Elementary School and Northlawn Junior High School before moving on to Streator High School in 2004.

Throughout his high school career he played golf and baseball while also maintaining outstanding grades. Siebert was recognized for his success in multiple ways, he was named the regional champion for the WYSE competition, and Student Of the Year in the Science Department. He was a great role model for the exact student every teacher wishes for, in fact, he was deemed valedictorian for the class of 2009. In 2012, Siebert won a research grant through a Campus Honors program. During this project he studied recreational swimming pool water and the toxicity of certain chemicals after disinfection.

Siebert started off his college life at the University of Illinois where he majored in Biology and Pre Med, beginning his journey into the medical field. Upon graduating from the University of Illinois he went on to University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. Quickly after graduating med school, Siebert completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine. He then followed a cardiology fellowship first to Loyola university and then to Washington University.

As an Interventional Cardiologist, Siebert is now working at the NCH Heart Institute in Naples, Florida. He is now married to his lovely wife, Abby Siebert and is living a happy life while pursuing the career of his dreams. Siebert has shown innovations of passion and vigor, which is the reason he was nominated for the Streator Worthy Hall of Fame.

Jeffrey K. Walker, Class of 1978

Jeffrey Kevin Walker is an accomplished author credited for writing an award-winning trilogy about World War I. Some of his careers include being an attorney, a professor, a veteran, a pilot, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Air Force, a judge advocate and a senior fellow.

Following high school, Walker moved to New Orleans where he attended Tulane University. After graduating cum laude with a bachelor of the arts degree he attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland with departmental honors in politics and economics.

Continuing his education, Walker went to Syracuse University, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Policy in New York where he received his masters of Social Science in International Relations. Another university he attended was Georgetown University in Washington with Juris Doctor cum laude. To end his educational career he attended Harvard Law School, in Cambridge, Massachusetts with a masters of laws. Not only did he attend these schools he also worked alongside his studies.

During his time in the air force, Walker received numerous metals such as the Air Force Achievement Medal, joint Service Commendation Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, the Armed Forces Service Medal, Air Force Training Ribbons, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the NATO Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the Meritorious Service Medal Award.

Walker was a member of the Air Force and he did much for his comrades. He rose up the ranks of the Air Force to become a colonel and it shows how much hard work and dedication can pay off in the end.

Karen Melvin, Class of 1972

Karen Melvin attended Streator High School from 1968 to 1972. She was a part of the Executive Council, German Club, WYZZ Jr, Hardscrabble Staff, Tri-Hi-Y, Pep Club, Streatorettes and was a Happy Talker during her time at Streator High School.

After graduating, she went to school for dental hygiene and quickly found a new passion for photography. She was self-taught and extremely determined to pursue a career in this field. Melvin’s determination and passion for photography allowed her to break the glass ceiling in a male-dominated career. She started by taking photographs for the American Wrestling Association and the World Wrestling Association at pro wrestling events. She went on to study art at the University of Minnesota and graduated with the class of 2006. Melvin’s work is viewable in many interior design magazines as she now focuses on architectural and nature photography. She has published two photography books full of her photos. Her success is inspirational to young girls who want to pursue a career in a male-dominated field. Melvin proves that hard work and determination are valuable.

Many would describe Melvin as energetic and positive. She is a humble woman who is accomplished in various aspects of life. She is hardworking, passionate about her work, believes you can do anything you put your mind to and is willing to take risks. She has also always been respectful to her classmates and wishes them the best. These many admirable attributes and accomplishments got Karen Melvin deserving of induction into the 2024 Worthy Hall of Fame.

Don Melrose Jr., Class of 1987

Don Melrose, born in Streator, on July 18, 1969, is a distinguished educator, researcher and leader in kinesiology. He has dedicated over 20 years to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the National Strength and Conditioning Association. After serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1990 to 1996, he earned his Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 1999. Melrose joined TAMUCC as the first strength and conditioning coordinator for the Division I athletic program, setting high standards in athletic training and mentorship.

Melrose’s dedication extends to teaching and research; as chair of TAMUCC’s Kinesiology and Military Science Department, he has inspired thousands to explore exercise science as a pathway to lifelong wellness. His commitment to advancing strength and conditioning education has earned his leadership within the NSCA, where he has served as Texas State Director, Midwest Regional Coordinator, and, currently, vice chair of the NSCA’s Education Committee. Nationally, Melrose has contributed to research on TRX suspension training, DEXA scanning and the effects of Internet-purchased performance enhancers.

Melrose is commonly revered for his work in kinesiology, but outside of academics, Melrose is a proud father and husband, as well as an active musician, sharing his talents as a guitarist and vocalist in two bands. Today, Melrose resides in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his dedication, research and leadership continue to inspire students, colleagues and the fitness community, making him an exceptional inductee into the 2024 Streator Township High School Worthy Hall of Fame.

“Exercise is Medicine.”

Michael L. Mulford, Class of 1957

Capt. Michael Linden Mulford is a Streator High School graduate who left SHS wanting to change the world, and that he did. The Mulford name has deep roots in Streator, from smokestack construction to a hometown printing company. These roots allowed Mulford to develop a deep sense of community at SHS. While at Streator High School, Mulford was an involved and impactful student, participating in activities such as being a class organizer, to a recognized thespian. Mulford also was honored in his senior year for being a National Merit Scholar, concluding his high school experience.

After graduation, he enrolled at Northwestern University, where he joined the J.R.O.T.C. He graduated from Northwestern University and joined the U.S. Navy. He spent his first tour stationed in Barcelona, Spain for a year and a half. He then continued a celebrated military career over the next several decades, serving across Europe, the Caribbean and Vietnam. After honorably serving his country, he returned to Virginia where he worked in international consulting. While consulting, Mulford and his wife enjoyed traveling the world and playing golf, and Mulford served as president of the American Heart Association in Arlington.

Mulford is a change-maker, leader and veteran. These are what make him an impactful individual, recognized in the Worthy Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he never forgot what a “great place to grow up” Streator was. That is what makes Mulford a 2024 Worthy Hall of Fame inductee.

Deb L. Benning Chiappe, Class of 1981

Deb L. Benning Chiappe was born to high school sweethearts Liz and Rob Benning at St. Mary’s Hospital in Streator on Dec. 31, 1962. Being one of five children, Chiappe learned to pick her battles and become an independent leader. In her early years, Chiappe would rise to the occasion and campaign for a petition in her middle school for girls to be allowed to go to wooding and welding classes. Chiappe participated in the student council, yearbook and all plays throughout high school. After graduating from Streator High School in 1981, Chiappe attended IVCC and then Illinois State University with an Elementary Education degree. She was an undergraduate and accumulated 12 declared degrees in college time. She credits her family, teachers and notably her neighbor Eileen Brown as motivational figures in her life. Her love for school and passion for helping others were prime motivators for her success and determination to succeed.

She was nominated because of her extensive work and dedication to her foundation, The Pink Bridge. In her own words, “I reinvented myself after my cancer diagnosis.”

She created a community for people like her to support them and help them to reinvent themselves. In addition to the Pink Bridge, Chiappe is an author and has written two works and is currently working on the third. Her books are based on her talent, being a medium. She has channeled her gift to communicate with people who have passed on. Although her books are works of fiction, some aspects are drawn from reality.

Chiappe’s acclaimed career as an influential public speaker, an author who is about to release her third book, and an excellent leader has inspired people to reconnect and find their purposes in life. Hope is her favorite word and is what she has lived with her entire life. Along with her immense dedication to helping others, the creation of the Pink Bridge Organization and the strides she’d made to help women earned her a spot in the Class of 1981 Worthy Hall of Fame.

George M. Lukach, Class of 1963

George Lukach was born and raised in Streator by his father, George and his mother, Mary. George went to school right down the road from where he grew up in a two room school house called Henneville Grade School. As a child George always had a passion for farming, this especially blossomed once he reached Streator High School where he was involved heavily in FFA as he was awarded with a state farmer degree as a senior.

After high school Lukach moved on to attend the University of Illinois. His influence to go there was his agriculture teacher Walter Baysinger, who would often take him there where he would get to see around campus. Lukach mentions that coming from a grade school of two people in his graduating class, college was a whole new world for him. At the university Lukach was involved in ROTC. An interesting fact about his time at college was that he took a chemistry class and the person he sat next to was 57 years old. After college he enlisted in the Army reserves where he went to Missouri and Oklahoma.

After serving, Lukach decided to become a part of Pioneer Seeds, following the footsteps of his father who was closely associated with Pioneer. He began to sell Pioneer seeds out of his garage as he was working towards expanding the business. After selling Pioneer for many years Lukach built a warehouse and office to sell Pioneer seeds. In 2015 George, along with his family and customers celebrated 50 years of selling Pioneer seeds in Streator.

Lukach helps his two sons George A. and Dan operate their family farm as well as owning and operating the Vermillion River Tender Treats company. If an individual were to ask George what his biggest accomplishment was, the answer would be simple but, very complex.

The answer is his family because of how fortunate they have been that they’ve been able to establish and have continued farming and business success here in Streator.