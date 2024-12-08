Veterans honored at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Peru

Veterans march underneath a giant American Flag during the annual Pearl Harbor parade and memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Peru. This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. (Scott Anderson)

A crowd gathered on the banks of the Illinois River Saturday morning for a memorial service in Peru to honor the lives lost and survivors during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Following a parade along River Road, the ceremony began with a flag-raising by the Illinois Valley Honor Guard, followed by a performance from the Peru Municipal Band.

Dennis Znaniecki, commander of both the Peru Veterans Memorial Group and American Legion, led the event at the Peru River Rescue Station, continuing a tradition he has upheld for nearly two decades.

We’re here today to remember not just the date, but the people—those who served and sacrificed for our country. — Dennis Znaniecki, commander of the Peru Veterans Memorial Group and the Peru American Legion

After taking the podium first, Znaniecki said how he made a promise to his late friend, Hank Ellerbrock, a Pearl Harbor survivor, to carry on Peru’s annual observance of the attack, with this year’s event marking the 83rd anniversary.

“We always said, ‘Remember what happened, or it’s going to happen again,’” Znaniecki said. “It’s essential that we do this to keep this memory alive, especially for the future generations.”

Znaniecki also paid tribute to Jerry Welch, a former American Legion commander who passed away earlier this year.

“Jerry’s talent for craftsmanship and dedication to this community will be sorely missed,” Znaniecki said.

Krista Hammers, La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission superintendent and former U.S. Air Force veteran, delivered the keynote address.

Hammers honored the service and sacrifices of the many who fought during and after Pearl Harbor, including the contributions of the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

“One of my personal heroes, Cornelia Fort, witnessed the attack from the skies that day,” Hammers said. “She safely landed her plane and later became a member of the WASP program, proving that heroism and dedication to this country comes in all forms.”

Hammers emphasized the ongoing struggles of female veterans, noting many women who served during World War II were not recognized for their contributions until decades later.

“Their sacrifice was for a cause, not for conquest, but for a world that would be saved for future generations,” she said.

After the speakers had their time, there was a roll call for Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans, with attendees getting the opportunity to share stories of loved ones who had served at Pearl Harbor or other battles in history.

The event concluded with a rifle salute, the laying of a wreath in honor of those who gave their lives in service and a flyover by World War II-era planes in a missing man formation.

For Znaniecki, the ceremony was a reminder of the importance of preserving the legacy of past wars and ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices made for the freedoms they enjoy today.

