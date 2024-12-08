Peru requests $990,500 levy for police, fire pensions only

Peru approved its tentative tax levy Monday, projecting the tax rate to decrease because of the growth of new construction in the city. (Shaw Local News Network)

Peru approved its tentative tax levy Monday, projecting the tax rate to decrease because of the growth of new construction in the city.

Peru Finance Officer Tracy Mitchell said Peru’s tax levy is requested for police and fire pensions only. The city is requesting $990,500 this year. It requested $944,361 last year and received $935,789. Mitchell will receive the extension in May 2025.

Mitchell said based on the recent estimated assessed values received from La Salle County , Peru’s tax rate would, in turn, decrease by .0066 from .3249 in 2022 to an estimated .3183 for 2023.

“A home valued at $100,000 was $87 in 2023 and it is estimated to be $82.93 for 2024,” she said.