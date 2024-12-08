L-P girls bowling wins Oregon Hawk Invite: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Dec. 7

Girls bowling

At Oregon: La Salle-Peru placed three bowlers in the top 6 and ran away with Saturday’s Oregon Hawk Classic girls bowling tournament title.

Anna Ricci rolled a 1,167 series for third place, Leah Ricci had a 1,143 series for fourth place and Camryn Perra finished sixth at 1,051.

The Cavaliers (947) took the title by 78 pins with Sterling (869) finishing second.

For Hall, Jazlynn Casey had an 800 and Payton Miller a 792.

Girls wrestling

At Princeton: LaSalle-Peru finished second in the inaugural Princeton Girls Invitational Tournament (PIT) at Prouty Gym.

Kiely Domyancich of L-P was undefeated on the way to winning the 115-pound division. Teammate Kalli Ware finished fifth at 115.

Also for L-P, Sarah Lowery (110) was second, and Kalista Frost (100), Ruby Davis (130) and Avalyn Edwell (140) placed fourth.

All four of Princeton’s wrestlers placed. Rylee Backes (100) and Jadeyn Klingenberg (130) placed third, Abby Harris (115) was fourth and Izzy Gibson (135) was fifth.

For Mendota, Laina Gonzales (235) placed fourth and Jayleen Hordan (130) placed fifth.

Geneseo ran off with first place with 200½ points with L-P (94) edging Hampshire (93) for second.

The PIT drew 26 teams and more than 170 wrestlers.

Girls basketball

Sherrard 52, Hall 25: The Tigers jumped out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a Three Rivers crossover win over the Red Devils in Sherrard.

Charlie Pellegrini and Ella Sterling each scored 10 points for the Red Devils (6-2).

Dixon 46, St. Bede 32: The Duchesses beat the Bruins in a nonconference matinee in Dixon.

Newman 48, Bureau Valley 14: The Storm fell to the Comets at the Amboy Shootout.

Boys bowling

At Oregon: Mendota (956) placed fifth, La Salle-Peru (937) was fifth and Hall was 12th (745) in Oregon’s Hawk Classic.

Mendota’s Alex Holland rolled a 1,008 series, Kooper Novak had a 978 and Paxton Bauer a 925.

Aiden McCray led the Cavaliers with a 903 series while Zach Quick rolled an 844.

For Hall, Ian Quartucci had an 808 series and Chris Fara added a 768.