Jordan Reinhardt’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Princeton to win at Newman: BCR roundup for Friday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Princeton 66, Newman 63: Jordan Reinhardt rattled in a last-second 3-pointer from the left win to lift the Tigers to victory in their Three Rivers East opener Friday night in Sterling.

Reinhardt finished with a team-high 26 points, Noah LaPorte had 23 and Jayden Fulkerson added 11 as the Tigers improved to 2-3 overall.

The Comets led 34-23 at halftime before the Tigers went to work in the second half, battling back within 47-43 at the end of the third quarter.

For Newman, John Rowzee scored 21 points and Garret Matznick added 20.

Seneca 70, St. Bede 37: The Bruins had no luck against the Irish in Seneca, falling in a Tri-County game. Seneca led 32-20 at halftime and outscored St. Bede 38-17 in the second half.

Mason Ross led the Bruins with 10 points and Delatorre added seven.

LaMoille 42, DePue 31: Brayden Klein scored 18 points to lead the Lions to a Little Ten Conference win at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille.

Also for LaMoille, Tyler Billhorn had six points and 16 rebounds and Cody Winn added seven points, six rebounds and five assists.