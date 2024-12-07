Ed Lorton, Fieldcrest win season-opener at Olympia: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 59, Olympia 51: The Knights got to play their much-anticipated season opener Friday night, defeating the host Spartans in rural Stanford.

Ed Lorton led eight Fieldcrest scorers with 19 points while Kash Klendworth had 13 points and Layten Gerdes added 11.

The Knights head to the Colmone Classic as the defending champions.

Princeton 66, Newman 63: Jordan Reinhardt hit a last-second 3-pointer to lift the Tigers to victory in their Three Rivers East opener Friday night in Sterling.

Reinhardt finished with a team-high 26 points, Noah LaPorte had 23 and Jayden Fulkerson added 11 as the Tigers improved to 2-3 overall.

The Comets led 34-23 at halftime before the Tigers went to work in the second half, battling back within 47-43 at the end of the third quarter.

For Newman, John Rowzee scored 21 points and Garret Matznick added 20.

Seneca 70, St. Bede 37: The Bruins had no luck against the Irish in Seneca, falling in a Tri-County game. Seneca led 32-20 at halftime and outscored St. Bede 38-17 in the second half.

Mason Ross led the Bruins with 10 points and Jose Delatorre added seven.

Putnam County 63, Dwight 53: The Panthers (1-5) won their first game of the season, defeating the Trojans in a Tri-County game at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Indian Creek 55, Earlville 30: Easton Fruit had 12 points and Adam Waite added seven for the Red Raiders in Little Ten Conference play at Shabbona.

LaMoille 42, DePue 31: Brayden Klein scored 18 points to lead the Lions to a Little Ten Conference win at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille.

Also for LaMoille, Tyler Billhorn had six points and 16 rebounds and Cody Winn added seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

WRESTLING

At Seneca: Mendota dropped both ends of a triangular, falling 45-12 to Beardstown and 70-6 to the host Irish.

Corbin Furar (175) swept his matches for the Trojans, winning by fall against Beardstown. Komen Denault (138) also won by fall over the Tigers.