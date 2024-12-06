Victorian Christmas tours available for Reddick Mansion, Wallace house

This is the earliest known photograph of the Reddick Mansion, taken in 1866 by William Bowman, a well-known Ottawa photographer. The Reddick Mansion was the home of William and Eliza Reddick from 1858-1887. Per Mr. Reddick's will, it then served as Reddick Public Library from 1888-1975. Today, it has been restored back to the Reddick Era and is open to the public for tours and events. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

In 1858, two new homes appeared on the Ottawa landscape: the Reddick Mansion, home to former state Sen. William Reddick, 100 W. Lafayette St. and the Oaks, home to future Civil War Gen. William Wallace, 2101 Caton Road.

For the first time, the public will have an opportunity to see both homes decorated in their Victorian Christmas splendor.

A Candlelight Open House will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 13. The cost is $10 per person and $5 for students kindergarten through 12th grades. Those wishing to visit the Wallace home should come to the Reddick Mansion first.

Reservations are not required, and parking will be reserved on Lafayette and Columbus streets for guests.

“This year, we are thrilled to be partnering with Mr. and Mrs. Jay McCracken who have restored the Wallace home back to its original beauty,” said Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association. “Visiting both homes will be a wonderful opportunity for the public to take a step back in time to witness a Victorian Christmas.”

Volunteers have spent nearly 300 hours decorating the Reddick Mansion under the direction of Larry Swanson and Beth Hawkins, both RMA board members. The Nicole Ebel family and third graders from McKinley Elementary School decorated two trees on the ground level as part of the Christmas Tree Competition sponsored by Prairie Fox Books.

Father Christmas in the person of Roger Hooper will be on hand for pictures and holiday refreshments will be served at the Mansion.

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion. The Mansion also is open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday through Monday and has rental space available for special events.