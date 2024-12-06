Sex offender accused of loitering near Ransom school released with conditions

A sex offender accused of loitering near a Ransom school was released Thursday from La Salle County Jail with conditions.

Tomure D. Adams, 50, of Bolingbrook was picked up Wednesday in Aurora by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was wanted out of La Salle County on charges of being a child sex offender in a school zone and unlawful loitering within a school zone, Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years in prison.

On Dec. 3, according to the news release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Ransom Grade School concerning a suspicious vehicle on school property. An investigation found that Adams, a child sex offender, had been present on Ransom Grade School property.

“There was no indication that Adams made contact with any students at the school and left the area before deputies arrived on scene,” police said.