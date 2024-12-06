Oglesby residents push for change of city government, judge to decide if question goes on ballot

Dozens of Oglesby residents seek a structural change in city government and want it put to a referendum. A judge could decide next week whether to put it on the April 1 ballot. (Derek Barichello)

Dozens of Oglesby residents seek a structural change in city government and want it put to a referendum. A judge could decide next week whether to put it on the April 1 ballot.

A summons was issued Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court advising city officials of a hearing set at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, before Circuit Judge Jason A. Helland. The judge will review the pleading by Jay Baxter, undersigned by dozens of residents, and decide whether to order it placed on the spring ballot.

Baxter’s pleading calls for a referendum on whether the city should “adopt the managerial form of municipal government.” If approved by voters, the Oglesby City Council would hire a city manager to oversee city departments, a job held now by statute by Mayor Jason Curran and the four city commissioners.

The judge will in no way make Oglesby adopt a new system of government. Helland’s job only is to see whether the petition follows the rules and procedures set forth under the Illinois Compiled Statutes. If the proverbial Is were dotted and Ts crossed, Helland can send the question to voters.

Notably, one of the undersigned is Curran. The mayor and council members have, in recent weeks, argued over whether the current structure of government is working.

Curran and Commissioners Rich Baldridge and Greg McDermott did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said he is “going to hold comment at this time.”

“I would hope that the citizens will learn about all the options of government and not just one,” said Commissioner Don Finley, who isn’t seeking another term and won’t be in office to implement the referendum should it pass. “We need to learn whether changing is our best option.”