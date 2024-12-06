Haiden Ator, St. Bede bowlers trip Rock Island: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Dec. 5

BOYS BOWLING

St. Bede 2,698, Rock Island 2.652: Haiden Ator rolled a 612 series with the high game of 221 to lead the Bruins to victory over the Rocks at the Super Bowl in Peru.

Also for St. Bede, Devin Steil rolled a 467, Abe Weisbrock a 465, Trayger Davis a 437, Evan Bernabei a 372 and Greyson Marincic a 345.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 54, Erie-Prophetstown 40: Charlie Pellegrini scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Red Devils to Three Rivers East road victory Thursday night at Prophetstown.

Also for Hall (6-1, 2-0), Ella Sterling had eight points, Caroline Morris had seven while Natalia Zamora added six.

Morris 65, Princeton 42: The Tigresses played within 24-20 at the half, but were outscored 41-22 in the second half by their guests from Morris in nonconference play Thursday night at Prouty Gym.

Camryn Driscoll led Princeton (4-2) with 15 points and Keighley Davis scored 10.

Midland 39, Henry-Senachwine 32: Brynna Anderson scored 11 points and Lauren Harbison added eight points for the Mallards in a Tri-County game in Varna.

St. Bede 45, Dwight 36: Savannah Bray scored 21 points to lead the Bruins (2-5, 1-2) to their first Tri-County victory at the Academy. Lili McClain added 10 points for St. Bede.

HBR 60, Earlville 25: The Red Raiders fell in Little Ten Conference play at Natalie Hall led Earlville with 11 points while Addie Scherer added seven points.

Newman 61, Mendota 34: The Trojans fell in a Three Rivers East game Thursday night at Sterling.

Roanoke-Benson 50, Putnam County 28: The Panthers fell to the Rockets in a Tri-County game in Granville.