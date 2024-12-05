Spring Valley JFK wins sectional, punches ticket to state: BCR Roundup, Wednesday, Dec. 4

Spring Valley JFK defeated Princeville 40-5 to capture the Class 2A Indian Creek Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday. The Wildcats (25-1) advance to the state tournament at to play Sidell Salt Fork (17-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Riverton High School. Team members are Marleigh Gray, Miracle Wright, Josie Edgcomb, Vivi Verucchi, Yaz Mandujano, Brynn Pellegrini and Kera Arnold and coaches TJ Orlandi, Caitlin Gerdes and Bri Verucchi.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spring Valley JFK 40, Princeville 5: The Wildcats jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime on the way to win the Class 2A Indian Creek Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (25-1) advance to the state tournament at to play Sidell Salt Fork (17-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Riverton High School.

Stark County 43, Bureau Valley 30: The Storm dropped a Lincoln Trail Conference game road game on a cold-shooting night in Wyoming. Sophomore Libby Endress led the Storm with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille 75, Alden-Hebron 31: Tyler Billhorn scored a school-record 41 points to lead the Lions to a nonconference win in Wednesday’s home opener. He also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Brayden Klein added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.