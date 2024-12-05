Spring Valley JFK wins sectional, punches ticket to state: BCR Roundup, Wednesday, Dec. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spring Valley JFK 40, Princeville 5: The Wildcats jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime on the way to win the Class 2A Indian Creek Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (25-1) advance to the state tournament at to play Sidell Salt Fork (17-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Riverton High School.
Stark County 43, Bureau Valley 30: The Storm dropped a Lincoln Trail Conference game road game on a cold-shooting night in Wyoming. Sophomore Libby Endress led the Storm with 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LaMoille 75, Alden-Hebron 31: Tyler Billhorn scored a school-record 41 points to lead the Lions to a nonconference win in Wednesday’s home opener. He also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Brayden Klein added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.