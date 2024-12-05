Sandwich bests Lisle and Ottawa on the mats: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Sandwich 46, Lisle 35; Sandwich 57, Ottawa 24: At Sandwich, the Indians recorded wins over the Lions and Pirates.

Against Lisle, Sandwich’s Jakob Gruca (126 pounds, 18-0 technical fall), Jaxson Blanchard (138, pinfall in 2 minutes, 35 seconds), Joshua Kotalik (150, pinfall in 1:40), Jacob Cassie (157, 20-3 technical fall) and Devon Blanchard (285, pinfall in 3:08) earned on mat triumphs.

Then against Ottawa, Hunter Whitecotton (106, pinfall in 2:10), Dom Urbanski (113, pinfall in 4:21), Gruca (126, 14-5 major decision), Jack Forth (138, 18-3 technical fall), Jaxson Blanchard (144, pinfall in 3:26), Cooper Corder (150, pinfall in 1:56), Cassie (165, pinfall in :47) and Kaden Clevenger (190, pinfall in 2:00) all secured wins.

For Ottawa, Drake Engel (120, pinfall in :52) and Dillon McKinnon (pinfall in 3:14) posted victories against Sandwich.

Boys basketball

Somonauk 48, Reed-Custer 41: At Somonauk, the Bobcats picked up the win over the Comets.

Brock Sexton and Aldo Resendez each scored 12 points to lead Somonauk.