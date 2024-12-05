Putnam County libraries to host pair of holiday programs, from baking tips to the life of Charles Dickens

Bake your Way through the Holidays is scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, will present “Bake Your Way Through the Holidays.” In this program, Dominic will present recipes for three holidays, including Hanukkah jelly doughnuts, fruited sweet potato bread for Kwanzaa, and a variety of show-stopping breads for Christmas buffet. Register at https://2ly.link/20Iap (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Putnam County Library District will host a pair of special programs the week of Dec. 9.

Bake Your Way through the Holidays is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, will present “Bake Your Way Through the Holidays.” In this program, Dominic will present recipes for three holidays, including Hanukkah jelly doughnuts, fruited sweet potato bread for Kwanzaa, and a variety of show-stopping breads for the Christmas buffet. Register at https://2ly.link/20Iap.

A Novelist’s Christmas Carol: The Life of Charles Dickens will be presented 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Standard branch, 128 First St. Bring the magic of “A Christmas Carol” alive. During the holiday season, one can make the choice to either embrace the holiday spirit of kindness and giving or to say “bah humbug” and be what others call, “a Scrooge.” The greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and the kindhearted Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, all provide life lessons during the holiday season. These lessons originated in the novella. “A Christmas Carol.” by Charles Dickens, has been passed down from generation to generation. Dickens has been said by many to be one of the greatest writers of the Victorian Era. In addition to “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens is most well-known for his fiction novels, “Oliver Twist,” “A Tale of Two Cities,” “Great Expectations” and more.

Travel through time on a theatrical journey with the Ghost of Christmas Past, portrayed by historical presenter, Michelle Gibbons.