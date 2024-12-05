Ottawa finishes first half strong in 50-28 win over Sandwich

OTTAWA — Over the course of any basketball season the tempo of the game can put an even stronger emphasis on each possession.

That was the case in Wednesday’s grind-of-a-contest at Kingman Gymnasium between Sandwich and host Ottawa.

Leading by just a point midway into the low-scoring affair, Pirates senior Aric Threadgill splashed a pair of 3-pointers and junior Owen Sanders added another just before the halftime horn to push the lead to 10.

The Pirates (5-0) then opened the third quarter on a 9-2 burst and eventually posted a 50-28 victory over the Indians (1-4).

“The last two practices after last week’s tournament were about doing a better job of executing on both ends of the floor,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “While the results were in our favor, we were still a little sloppy. Unlike last week where I felt we were pretty solid in being focused for the most part, we weren’t very sharp mentally tonight. We were just out of sorts. But when you play 30 games in a season, you’re not going to have your best fastball every night. We did what we needed to do tonight to get a win and now our focus switches to Kaneland here on Friday night.”

Sandwich's Griffin Somlock shoots a jump shot over Ottawa's Hezekiah Joachim on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa led 10-7 after the opening eight minutes as Hezekiah Joachim netted six points. Sandwich’s Griffin Somlock’s triple in the opening seconds of the second tied the game, but the Pirates used 3s from Threadgill at the 7:05, 3:15 and 1:46 marks and Sanders’ trey to hold a 22-12 advantage at intermission.

“The three 3-pointers at the end of the first half were big in providing the separation we were trying to build,” Cooper said. “We had had a couple of chances to extend things in both of the opening quarters, but then that final three minutes or so of the second quarter we were finally able to do that. The tempo of the game was one where a 10-point lead was going to feel like a 20-point lead.

“While we still have things to work on and get better at, tonight was another step in the right direction for us. A lot of guys off the bench got significant minutes and gained a little more experience, which is important as the season moves along.”

Ottawa's Hezekiah Joachim eyes the hoop while splitting Sandwich defenders Dom Rome and Noah Campbell on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Threadgill — who didn’t attempt a shot in the opening quarter but led Ottawa with a game-high 18 points and five rebounds — sank his fourth and final 3 of the game on his fourth attempt 50 seconds into the second half, and his four straight points and a layup by Joachim made it 31-14 with three minutes left.

“The first quarter we were really just trying to get into the flow of our offense but also looking to get the ball inside,” Threadgill said. “Then in the second quarter (Sandwich) started to cut down the driving lanes and our guards did a great job of kicking it out for open looks. We also ran a couple set plays that I was able to get free and my teammates set good picks and made good passes to free me up. I feel like when I see a couple go in, I’m looser, confident and more in rhythm. That was kind of what happened tonight.

“I never shot 3s in grade school. I was always shooting midrange shots and working with my dad on having correct form. I feel pretty confident shooting from the arc, but I’m so much more comfortable when I have a chance from 10-15 feet, I just feel like that’s the shot that I shouldn’t ever miss.”

Sandwich's Dom Rome runs in the lane to score on a layup against Ottawa's Aric Threadgill and teammate Owen Sanders on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Sanders netted eight of his 15 points in the first two minutes of the fourth and Joachim finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

Dom Rome led Sandwich — which shot just 26% (10-of-38) for the game — with 11 points and a game-best six rebounds. Somlock added eight points before leaving the game with an injury early in the third, while Noah Campbell chipped in five points and four rebounds.

Ottawa is back in action on Friday opening the Interstate 8 Conference slate hosting Kaneland. Sandwich is off until Tuesday when it entertains rival Plano to begin both squads' Kishwaukee River Conference schedule.