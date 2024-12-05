Candidates file for La Salle County Board of Education posts for April 2025 election

The following candidates have filed for positions on school boards across La Salle County. (Scott Anderson)

Voters will make their decision at the April 1 consolidated election.

An asterisk indicates the candidate is an incumbent.

High schools

La Salle-Peru (four vacancies)

Christine Krzyaniak, Gary Ferrari*, Samuel V. Sankovich, Carol Alcorn*

Expired who didn’t file: Rose Marie Lynch, Matt Merboth

Mendota High School (four vacancies)

Jim Sundberg*, James Strouss*, Jim Lauer*, Aaron Elston*

Ottawa (four vacancies, one two-year term)

Karen Fisher*, Donald Harris*, Roger Amm*, Laurence Bartman*, George Shanley*

Seneca (four vacancies)

Michael Applebee, Cory Yandell*, Tiffany Biros*, Brian Mino

Streator (three vacancies)

Matthew Blakemore, Gary Wargo*, Kimberly Ann Zavada, Richard M Tutoky*, Megan Black

Expired who didn’t file: Heather Baker

Grade schools/unit districts

Allen-Otter Creek (four vacancies)

Lucas Coonan*, Maranda Trainor*, Meghan M. McCoy*, Jessica R. Brennan*

Deer Park (four vacancies, two two-year terms)

Christ Thomas*, Kathryn Essman*, Glenn Weatherford*, Breanna Bergagna*

Expired who didn’t file: Matt Znaniecki

Dimmick (four vacancies)

Laurie Ernat*, Debora Black*, Heather Seghi*, Debra Herz*

Earlville (four vacancies)

Timothy Hoyt, Carl Zimmerman*, Greg Pfaff*

Grand Ridge (four vacancies)

Dottie Groesch*, Kate E. Jaegle*

La Salle (four vacancies)

Kelly Rolando-Spangler*, Nikki Baer*

Leland (three vacancies)

Daniel Todd*, Robert Kelm

Lostant (four vacancies, one two-year term)

Robert Lawless*, Ashley Nicole Freitag, Ashley Nicole Popplewell, Shayla Chambers*, Melvin R Mertel

Expired who didn’t file: Mel Mertel, Kelly Wiesbrock, Nicole Kozak

Marseilles (four vacancies)

Julie Morey*, Bradley Miller*, Christy Carpenter*, Bobby Kaminski*

Mendota (three vacancies, one two-year term)

Amanda Coss*, Jennie Espinoza*

Expired who didn’t file: Holli Rapp

Miller Township (four vacancies, one two-year term)

Bradley D. Reese, Jacob Chapman*, Joseph Jaegers, Jason Ogden*, Daniel Mitchell*

Expired who didn’t file: Russell Witte, David Timmons

Oglesby (four vacancies)

Douglas Kramarsic*, Shawn Zavsza, Marc Strand*, Bradley Anderson

Expired who didn’t file: Mike Porter, Jim Knoblauch

Ottawa (four vacancies)

Maribeth Manigold*, Sean Conley*

Peru (four vacancies)

Alison Goode*

Expired who didn’t file: Patti Leynaud, Josanne Bruins, John Atkins

Rutland (four vacancies)

Megan K. Maynard*, Katie Ann Muntz*, Brandon Brucki, Brad Gaworski*, Robert Nilles*

Seneca (four vacancies)

Chad Humphreys, Andrew Applebee*, Jeff Brockman*, Dustin Geier, Nicholas B. Mancuso*

Serena (Unit 2) (four vacancies)

Scott W. Govednik, Gary McNelis, Emilie Gallup, Daniel McNally

Streator (four vacancies)

Matthew Holcomb, Jan Urbance, Stephanie Flores, Angela Risley*

Expired who didn’t file: Ed Levy, Linda Volkman, Barbara Ehling

Tonica (four vacancies)

Brenda K Bernardoni, Matthew Ganz*, Nicholas J. McLaughlin*, Jared Olesen*

Expired who didn’t file: Ritch Fundell

Wallace (four vacancies, one two-year term)

William “Bill” Keene*, Heidi Nelson*, Douglas Carroll*, Mark Platt*, Nicholas Thrush*

Waltham (four vacancies)

James McCabe*, Allison Nichols*, Brian Phillips*