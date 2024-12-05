Candidates file for La Salle County Board of Education posts for April 2025 election

The following candidates have filed for positions on school boards across La Salle County.
Voters will make their decision at the April 1 consolidated election.
An asterisk indicates the candidate is an incumbent.
High schools
La Salle-Peru (four vacancies)
Christine Krzyaniak, Gary Ferrari*, Samuel V. Sankovich, Carol Alcorn*
Expired who didn’t file: Rose Marie Lynch, Matt Merboth
Mendota High School (four vacancies)
Jim Sundberg*, James Strouss*, Jim Lauer*, Aaron Elston*
Ottawa (four vacancies, one two-year term)
Karen Fisher*, Donald Harris*, Roger Amm*, Laurence Bartman*, George Shanley*
Seneca (four vacancies)
Michael Applebee, Cory Yandell*, Tiffany Biros*, Brian Mino
Streator (three vacancies)
Matthew Blakemore, Gary Wargo*, Kimberly Ann Zavada, Richard M Tutoky*, Megan Black
Expired who didn’t file: Heather Baker
Grade schools/unit districts
Allen-Otter Creek (four vacancies)
Lucas Coonan*, Maranda Trainor*, Meghan M. McCoy*, Jessica R. Brennan*
Deer Park (four vacancies, two two-year terms)
Christ Thomas*, Kathryn Essman*, Glenn Weatherford*, Breanna Bergagna*
Expired who didn’t file: Matt Znaniecki
Dimmick (four vacancies)
Laurie Ernat*, Debora Black*, Heather Seghi*, Debra Herz*
Earlville (four vacancies)
Timothy Hoyt, Carl Zimmerman*, Greg Pfaff*
Grand Ridge (four vacancies)
Dottie Groesch*, Kate E. Jaegle*
La Salle (four vacancies)
Kelly Rolando-Spangler*, Nikki Baer*
Leland (three vacancies)
Daniel Todd*, Robert Kelm
Lostant (four vacancies, one two-year term)
Robert Lawless*, Ashley Nicole Freitag, Ashley Nicole Popplewell, Shayla Chambers*, Melvin R Mertel
Expired who didn’t file: Mel Mertel, Kelly Wiesbrock, Nicole Kozak
Marseilles (four vacancies)
Julie Morey*, Bradley Miller*, Christy Carpenter*, Bobby Kaminski*
Mendota (three vacancies, one two-year term)
Amanda Coss*, Jennie Espinoza*
Expired who didn’t file: Holli Rapp
Miller Township (four vacancies, one two-year term)
Bradley D. Reese, Jacob Chapman*, Joseph Jaegers, Jason Ogden*, Daniel Mitchell*
Expired who didn’t file: Russell Witte, David Timmons
Oglesby (four vacancies)
Douglas Kramarsic*, Shawn Zavsza, Marc Strand*, Bradley Anderson
Expired who didn’t file: Mike Porter, Jim Knoblauch
Ottawa (four vacancies)
Maribeth Manigold*, Sean Conley*
Peru (four vacancies)
Alison Goode*
Expired who didn’t file: Patti Leynaud, Josanne Bruins, John Atkins
Rutland (four vacancies)
Megan K. Maynard*, Katie Ann Muntz*, Brandon Brucki, Brad Gaworski*, Robert Nilles*
Seneca (four vacancies)
Chad Humphreys, Andrew Applebee*, Jeff Brockman*, Dustin Geier, Nicholas B. Mancuso*
Serena (Unit 2) (four vacancies)
Scott W. Govednik, Gary McNelis, Emilie Gallup, Daniel McNally
Streator (four vacancies)
Matthew Holcomb, Jan Urbance, Stephanie Flores, Angela Risley*
Expired who didn’t file: Ed Levy, Linda Volkman, Barbara Ehling
Tonica (four vacancies)
Brenda K Bernardoni, Matthew Ganz*, Nicholas J. McLaughlin*, Jared Olesen*
Expired who didn’t file: Ritch Fundell
Wallace (four vacancies, one two-year term)
William “Bill” Keene*, Heidi Nelson*, Douglas Carroll*, Mark Platt*, Nicholas Thrush*
Waltham (four vacancies)
James McCabe*, Allison Nichols*, Brian Phillips*