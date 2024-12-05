2 detained, one temporarily, in Streator drug ring

One of the suspects in Streator’s drug-theft ring has a Jan. 27 trial date. David Miller will stay in custody while he awaits trial.

And one of the alleged ringleaders also will stay in the La Salle County Jail – at least for now. Keith Gullens wants to meet with his newly hired attorney and agreed to postpone his detention hearing until Dec. 20.

Both men appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court on Wednesday, a day after a grand jury handed down multiple indictments from a still-unfolding investigation. Prosecutors charged Gullens and two others, who are not yet apprehended, with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, alleging the trio orchestrated a series of drug deals and organized thefts.

Miller, 35, of Streator isn’t charged with criminal drug conspiracy, but prosecutors on Wednesday moved to have him detained anyway on a pair of drug charges led by delivery of cocaine, a Class X felony.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court Wednesday that Miller “acted as a liaison” for Gullens and another suspect in transferring stolen merchandise plus about 40 grams of cocaine – and all while Miller still was on parole.

Since his arrest, Adams said, Miller has “called the informant and harassed him.”

“He is facilitating drug deals in the community, which puts a number of people at risk,” Adams said. “He’s previously ignored court dates, violated probation and was on [parole] at the time of these offenses.”

Assistant La Salle County Public Defender Duane Berklund said Miller isn’t as much of a flight or public safety risk as the state portrayed. Miller, he said, never had any direct transactions and never had any physical control of contraband or stolen property.

“We believe the facts will ultimately show Mr. Miller did not have any involvement,” Berklund said.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. was unpersuaded and ordered Miller held pending trial. The judge agreed with the state (Miller scored a 12 on a 14-point risk assessment) and further noted Miller’s criminal history includes crimes of violence.

Miller’s detention means prosecutors have 90 days to bring him to trial. He will next appear for a motions hearing Jan. 16.

Gullens, meanwhile, has additional legal issues to discuss with his newly hired attorney before his detention hearing, which is now set for the Friday before Christmas. A name for Gullens' attorney was not disclosed in court records or open court.

On Tuesday, a grand jury added two more felony counts to bring Gullens’ running total to nine, seven of which are Class X felonies carrying a prison term of six to 30 years. These included calculated criminal drug conspiracy, aggravated possession of stolen firearms and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

As previously reported, Gullens and Miller were the first two apprehended after a lengthy investigation into criminal activity dating back to November 2023. Court records contend that the ringleaders directed underlings to steal retail merchandise (the Peru Menards and Ottawa Walmart were among the targeted stores) and to move drugs.

The first arrests were made earlier this month, when drug agents raided multiple residences in and around Streator and seized at least 200 grams of cocaine and eight firearms.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said previously that information links Gullens to pre-arranged thefts, burglaries and drug deals across six counties. Tri-DENT estimated that the stolen goods alone were valued at more than $50,000.

Two more men are alleged to have spearheaded the criminal enterprise. Darryl D. Gullens, 38, of Streator and Robert L. Phillips, 49, of Streator both are charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy. Each also is charged with Class X and/or Class 1 felonies for drug deals.

Neither was in custody as of Wednesday.