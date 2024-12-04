Christmas walk set Dec. 7 in Grand Ridge to raise money for veterans memorial

The Grand Ridge Historic Committee will host the Country Charm Christmas House Walk fundraiser for a veterans memorial.
The walk is scheduled 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Grand Ridge. Visit five homes and a historic church. Refreshments and tickets are available at the Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased from any committee member. Call Joyce Miller at 815-257-6200 or text Anne Hinterlong at 815-992-2842.
The historic committee is planning a series of fundraisers to secure the money for a veterans memorial in Grand Ridge.