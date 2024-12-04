Christmas walk set Dec. 7 in Grand Ridge to raise money for veterans memorial

A decoration from Your Interior Motives will be on display at one of the homes during the Country Charm Christmas Walk scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, in Grand Ridge. (Photo provided by Your Interior Motives)

The Grand Ridge Historic Committee will host the Country Charm Christmas House Walk fundraiser for a veterans memorial.

The walk is scheduled 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Grand Ridge. Visit five homes and a historic church. Refreshments and tickets are available at the Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member. Call Joyce Miller at 815-257-6200 or text Anne Hinterlong at 815-992-2842.

The historic committee is planning a series of fundraisers to secure the money for a veterans memorial in Grand Ridge.