Santa Claus is planning his visit for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Community Hall. The event is open to all Buda residents. They are invited to stay for bingo at 2 p.m. with refreshments and prizes. (Mark Busch)

Santa’s coming to Buda.

The jolly old man is planning to visit 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Community Hall. The event is open to all Buda residents. They are invited to stay for bingo at 2 p.m. with refreshments and prizes.

The event is sponsored by the village of Buda and the American Legion.