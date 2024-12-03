Peru to host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Saturday

Mendota veterans attend the 44th annual Pearl Harbor parade and memorial ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Peru. This year's ceremony will be Saturday, Dec. 7. (Scott Anderson)

Dennis Znaniecki made a promise about two decades ago to his friend Hank Ellerbrock, a Pearl Harbor survivor off the USS West Virginia, to continue the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service – and this Saturday, Dec. 7, he will continue to fulfill his promise.

The American Legion Post 375 and Peru Veterans Memorial Group Post 4 will conduct the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Peru River Rescue Station, 1829 Water St., where coffee and doughnuts will be served. Participants will march to the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., where they’ll have a memorial service.

There will be a wreath laying and a rifle salute. World War II era TBM Avengers will be flying over in the missing man formation.

Znaniecki, commander of the Peru Veterans Memorial Group and Peru American Legion, said the event was started by Ellerbrock and August “Augie” Wilke. He said it’s important to continue to have people watch so they remember it.

“We always said remember what happened or it’s going to happen again,” he said.

The event is open to the public.

Any veteran interested in volunteering to participate or organize these events should visit their local American Legion posts.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft, according to the U.S. National Park Service.