Ottawa Commissioner Marla Pearson announced Monday the veterans banners displayed this year will be available for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa Commissioner Marla Pearson announced Monday the veterans banners displayed this year will be available for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St.

Note that banners must be picked up by the applicant or their authorized representative.

For any question, contact Tami Koppen at the city of Ottawa via email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or by phone at 815-433-0161, ext. 240.