Ottawa Culver’s undergoing remodel

Culver’s, 3001 Fairfield Lane, Ottawa, is closed this week.

According to its website, the store is undergoing a remodel and will be closed Monday through Thursday. It is expected to reopen Friday.

The Ottawa location opened in 2010.

