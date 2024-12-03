December 02, 2024
Ottawa Culver’s undergoing remodel

Restaurant expected to reopen Friday

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
A double drive-thru and an alteration to the entrance and exit is being requested at the Culver's in Ottawa.

Culver’s, 3001 Fairfield Lane, Ottawa, is closed this week. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

According to its website, the store is undergoing a remodel and will be closed Monday through Thursday. It is expected to reopen Friday.

The Ottawa location opened in 2010.

