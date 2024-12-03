Mendota on pace for near-record sales tax revenue

Mendota’s sales tax receipts took a slight dip in early fall – down 2% in September – but the city remains poised for a near-record year. (Scott Anderson)

“We could hit $1.7 million. It could be a record breaker.” — Emily McConville, city clerk

Monday, City Clerk Emily McConville told the City Council that retail sales receipts dipped 2.1% through Sept. 24, disbursed on Nov. 24. There is a 60-day lag between the submission of sales receipts and a city getting its share.

Despite the small downturn, Mendota is having a strong sales year. The city toppled monthly records in February and July and is on pace to just miss last year’s record haul of $1.7 million. A Shaw Local projection shows the city finishing the year with a near-record $1.68 million.

“We’re at about $1 million right now,” McConville said, “so, yes, we could hit $1.7 million. It could be a record breaker.”

Separately, the council placed on file its fiscal year 2024 audit, which contained a few minor recommendations such as the tracking of grant expenditures, which indeed was recently implemented.

Finally, the city is advertising for a building inspector. In a related announcement, project director Annie Short also advised the draft version of the landlord ordinance soon will be ready for council review.