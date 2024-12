After an overwhelming response to its backpack program, the La Salle VFW has stopped accepting donations of items because of storage constraints. (Shaw file photo)

After an overwhelming response to its backpack program, the La Salle VFW has stopped accepting donations of items because of storage constraints.

The VFW still will accept monetary donations for the cause. Monetary donations can be mailed to La Salle VFW, PO Box 1664, La Salle, IL 61348.

The VFW said it was thankful for the flow of donated items.