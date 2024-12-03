La Salle County Board members make their goodbyes

“I wish you all the best going forward,” La Salle County Board member Pamela Beckett (D-Ottawa) told her colleagues Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Beckett was one of four outgoing members to accept service plaques from Chairman Don Jensen (left). Also honored were Democrats Mike Kasap of La Salle, Gelinda Heller of Peru and LouAnne Carretto of Ottawa. (Tom Collins)

Three retiring members of their La Salle County Board made their goodbyes Wednesday, as did an appointee who stepped up after Joe Witczak died.

I will genuinely miss all of you” — LouAnne Carretto, outgoing board member

The board closed out its pre-holiday agenda Wednesday with a series of farewells by outgoing members, all Democrats, Mike Kasap of La Salle, Gelinda Heller of Peru and LouAnne Carretto and Pamela Beckett, both of Ottawa.

Kasap, Carretto and Beckett all declined to seek reelection. Heller was appointed to replace Witczak; but Republican challenger Tom Templeton ended her first electoral bid on Nov. 5.

“It has been very educational and a rewarding experience,” an emotional Carretto said at the end of her 16-year run. “I will genuinely miss all of you.”

“I wish you all the best going forward,” Beckett told her colleagues.