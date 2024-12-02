Yim Curry food truck owner in Ottawa says she’s ‘hanging up my apron’

Yim Curry in Ottawa was open for the last time Saturday.

The Thai food truck was set up around Ottawa, primarily at 1521 U.S. 6, Ottawa, but made regular appearances at Washington Square and at local festivals.

“I will be closing up shop and hanging up my apron. It has been a pleasure serving you, getting to know you, and seeing the smiling faces at my window,” owner Naomi VanDerHeide posted to the business’ social media. “I am thankful you all came to try my food. You all made a dream come true!”

The food truck operated for two years.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.