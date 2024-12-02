Putnam County High School celebrates new lighting system in auditorium

Putnam County High School held a ceremonial lighting Nov. 21 of the auditorium. Superintendent Clayton Theisinger (left) recognizes the honorees for their contributions to the new auditorium lighting system. Joining Theisinger (from left) are Natalie Hulstrom, Adriane Shore (Putnam County Rotary), Lillian Sandberg and Reed Wilson (Putnam County Education Foundation and Putnam County CUSD 535 Board of Education). (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

Putnam County High School held a ceremonial lighting Nov. 21 of the auditorium.

Cast and crew counted down to the first PCHS production with the use of the new lighting system. Over the summer, the auditorium received an upgrade to the lighting system.

The upgrade was only possible with support from the honorees, which included Putnam County Rotary, Putnam County Education Foundation, Putnam County CUSD 535 Board of Education, Tracy Reaska, the Ryan and Brandy Sandberg family, Natalie Hulstrom and JRLX. The PCHS Theatre expressed its appreciation to all who made the upgrade possible and said it will continue to grow in all aspects of theatre, both technical and expressive, according to a news release from Putnam County High School.