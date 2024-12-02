OSF donates nearly 4,000 pounds of fresh food to food pantries in Ottawa, Streator, Mendota

OSF HealthCare has community gardens in Ottawa, Streator and Mendota. The OSF HealthCare Foundation, along with dedicated employees and community volunteers, donated nearly 4,000 pounds of fresh, nutritious produce to food pantries across the Interstate 80 corridor, including Ottawa, Streator and Mendota in 2024. (Photo provided by Paul Arco)

The OSF HealthCare Foundation, along with employees and community volunteers, donated nearly 4,000 pounds of fresh, nutritious produce to food pantries across the Interstate 80 corridor, including Ottawa, Streator and Mendota in 2024.

The initiative is an effort to improve the lives of the people in its communities, OSF said in a news release.

The OSF community gardens offer participants the opportunity to learn about gardening and empower volunteers to garden independently. The gardens also enhance nutrition and food preparation education, helping people make healthier dietary choices. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of OSF HealthCare to health and wellness by addressing food insecurity and ensuring access to healthy foods for community members in need.

Key OSF staff, including Marisa Kibble from OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, Ellen Vogel from OSF Center for Health - Streator, and Tammy Sheenan from OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, coordinate the planning, recruiting volunteers, planting, maintaining, harvesting and distributing the produce in their respective locations.

Additionally, OSF is grateful for the collaboration with community partners, including Friendship House residents in Ottawa, Streator area food pantries and Mendota Christian Food Pantry, whose support was vital in distributing fresh food to local families, the hospital said in a news release.

This collaborative effort highlights the OSF HealthCare Mission to foster positive change and improve lives within its communities, OSF said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our Mission Partners, community volunteers and local food pantries in this initiative,” president of OSF Saint Paul and OSF Saint Elizabeth Dawn Trompeter said in a news release. “By working together, we are making strides toward improving health and wellness in our communities and helping ensure families have access to fresh, nutritious food.”

The community gardens are largely funded by donations, which include monetary gifts, seeds, plants, soil, fertilizer and volunteer time. The donors play a crucial role in the success of these gardens, OSF said.

For more information about programs or to donate, contact Cherie Reynolds at the OSF HealthCare Foundation at 815-712-0266 or Cherie.R.Reynolds@osfhealthcare.org.