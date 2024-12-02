La Salle-Peru High School to host annual Santa’s Workshop

La Salle-Peru High School will be hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, in the student commons/cafeteria at the high school (enter through the gymnasium doors), 541 Chartres St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Children are welcome to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and many other special guests, play games, make crafts and have fun. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus begin at 10:15 a.m. Story time with Mrs. Claus begins at 11:30. There also will be a bake sale and the L-P Booster Club will be selling Cavalier spirit gear. The event is free to the public.