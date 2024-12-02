December 02, 2024
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

La Salle-Peru High School to host annual Santa’s Workshop

Children can meet, take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus

By Derek Barichello
Kids pose with L-P School students characters dressed up as Disney characters during the Santa's Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at La Salle-Peru Township High School.

La Salle-Peru High School will be hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, in the student commons/cafeteria at the high school (enter through the gymnasium doors), 541 Chartres St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru High School will be hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, in the student commons/cafeteria at the high school (enter through the gymnasium doors), 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Children are welcome to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and many other special guests, play games, make crafts and have fun. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus begin at 10:15 a.m. Story time with Mrs. Claus begins at 11:30. There also will be a bake sale and the L-P Booster Club will be selling Cavalier spirit gear. The event is free to the public.

Have a Question about this article?