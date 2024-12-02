Former sheriff, 3 newcomers join La Salle County Board

Three newcomers were among those sworn in to the La Salle County Board on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. La Salle Democrat Ali Braboy (left), Peru Republican Tom Templeton (center) and Republican Jim Bailey of Ottawa (second from right) won their first board races Nov. 5 while Gary Small (second from left) and Ron Blue were reelected. Not pictured is a fourth newcomer, Democrat Tom Miller of Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Tom Templeton is back in La Salle County government. The former sheriff was sworn in Monday to the La Salle County Board, joined by three newcomers.

“I’m happy to be here, I really am,” the Peru Republican said. “It’s kind of an exciting time for me right now. There are a lot of challenges that will be faced by the County Board the next four years and I’m glad to be part of that.”

And one of Templeton’s objectives is to lobby Springfield to reverse some or most of the SAFE-T Act. Templeton had denounced the legislation enacted while he was serving as La Salle County sheriff and thinks his fellow board members will recognize its flaws.

“There’s nothing in there for the victims,” Templeton said, “the only things that are in there are for the offender.”

Other newcomers sworn in Monday expressed gratitude to voters and an eagerness to get started. The GOP gained two seats on the La Salle County Board, giving the party a 20-9 majority. There are four new faces to the County Board – Templeton, Thomas Miller, James Bailey and Alexandria “Ali” Braboy.

“It’s humbling,” said Miller (D-Ottawa), who won a contested race to fill the seat vacated by Pamela Beckett.

“It feels great to be newly elected and sworn in,” said Bailey (R-Ottawa), who won a contested race to fill the seat vacated by LouAnne Carretto. “I’m looking forward to the next four years. I think there’s going to be a lot of hard work ahead of us, but it’s nothing we can’t get done.”

Braboy (D-La Salle), who won a contested race to replace Mike Kasap, said she was “honored and very happy to be here today.”

Braboy said she asked for committee assignments concerning healthcare and tourism. She has a background in grant writing and thinks there are funding opportunities for the county to seek.

For now, Braboy and the other newcomers will fill the committee seats of their predecessors. Committee assignments will be juggled in the weeks and months ahead.

It will be Board Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) who oversees that process. Jensen was elected chairman for the Committee on Appointments and Legislation and Rules. He prevailed 16-13 in a roll-call vote over fellow Republican Arratta Znaniecki of Ottawa following a limited floor debate.

Znaniecki was gracious in defeat.

“Congratulations, Chairman,” she said.

“Thank you, Arratta,” Jensen replied.

Members of the La Salle County Board are sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)