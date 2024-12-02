Calendar shop returns to Peru Mall

Go! Calendars & Games has returned to the Peru Mall for the holiday season. (Scott Anderson)

The business, which started with calendars, has grown to also include games, toys, T-shirts and books, according to its website.

The kiosk is located in the mall’s center court. For the Peru Mall’s holiday hours, visit perumall.com.

