December 01, 2024
Tonica Grade School honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

By Derek Barichello
Tonica Grade School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

High honor roll (3.5-4.0)

Sixth grade

Kyra Archer, Clayton Briddick,Yovanna DeLa Cruz, Tucker Goskusky, Quinn Kinsella, Braxton Pantenburg, Jacob Patyk, Henlee Skinner, Jameson Turner

Seventh grade

Flinn Lambert and Natali Moriarity

Eighth grade

Alexis Baker, Drake Brooker and Soren Oleson

Honor Roll (3.0-3.49)

Sixth grade

George Oleson

Seventh grade

Mason Sherman

Eighth grade

Rachel Castro, Eve Engels, Barrett Franklin, Hayden Obermiller and Tatianna Olivo.

