Tonica Grade School honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

Tonica Grade School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.
High honor roll (3.5-4.0)
Sixth grade
Kyra Archer, Clayton Briddick,Yovanna DeLa Cruz, Tucker Goskusky, Quinn Kinsella, Braxton Pantenburg, Jacob Patyk, Henlee Skinner, Jameson Turner
Seventh grade
Flinn Lambert and Natali Moriarity
Eighth grade
Alexis Baker, Drake Brooker and Soren Oleson
Honor Roll (3.0-3.49)
Sixth grade
George Oleson
Seventh grade
Mason Sherman
Eighth grade
Rachel Castro, Eve Engels, Barrett Franklin, Hayden Obermiller and Tatianna Olivo.