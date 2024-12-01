Streator library to host job search workshop

The Streator Public Library will host a job search workshop Monday.

The event scheduled 3 to 4 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois Department of Employment Security, BEST Inc. and Illinois Department of Human Services. Check out the selections to offer by these companies. Registration is required. Call the library at 815-672-2729 or go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

Additionally, the library will host a Where’s Waldo? scavenger hunt the week of Dec. 2. Search the library at 130 S. Park St. to find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Little’s Art Time, ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5: Link-Up, teens. A teen outlet/discussion group that covers everything from comedy, trivia and pop culture. Talk about your favorite topics and learn about some new ones.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Rise Of the Guardians Party, public. Hang out with your favorite Guardians of Childhood for epic games, crafts and storytime.