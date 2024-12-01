Reddick library in Ottawa to distribute ground clove with recipies

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be distributing free samples of ground clove to adult patrons the week of Dec. 2 along with recipes to stay nice and warm during the upcoming months. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be distributing free samples of ground clove to adult patrons the week of Dec. 2 along with recipes to stay nice and warm during the upcoming months.

The distribution is part of its monthly kit program. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron. The library is located at 1010 Canal St.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509. This event is for children of all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Holiday Bites with Susan Glassman, adults. Learn how to make quick and tasty holiday appetizers and snacks in this class led by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5: Polar Express Guided Drawing, kindergarten through second grades. Join the library to create a guided drawing of the Polar Express.

1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6: OTHS Choir Holiday Concert, all ages. Ottawa High School’s Overboard Choir will present their annual holiday concert.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grades. The library is hosting Manga and anime fans to talk about favorite Mangas (and the anime series they’ve inspired). Meet fellow fans and make some crafts. This month the library is talking about: Jujustu Kaisen.