F-C wins Route 17 Classic, Woodland takes 3rd: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball

Flanagan-Cornell 54. Momence 28: At Dwight in the championship game of the Route 17 Classic, Logan Ruddy’s 25 points helped the Falcons roll past Momence to win the title

F-C’s Ruddy, Seth Jones and Rudra Patel were named to the all-tournament team.

Woodland 53, Dwight 51: At Dwight in the third-place game of the Route 17 Classic, the Warriors trailed 13-6 after one but led 24-23 at the half and 38-37 after three.

All-tournament selection Nick Plesko poured in 19 points for Woodland, followed by Jaron Follmer with 13, Connor Dodge with 10, Nolan Price with six and Zandar Radke with five.

St. Bede 55, Earlville 23: At Dwight in the seventh-place game of the Route 17 Classic, Adam Waite scored 14 points for the Red Raiders in the loss to the Bruins.

Serena 54, Somonauk 44: In the third-place game of the Serena Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off, the Bobcats led 14-4 after one quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 38-34 after three before the hosts posted a 20-6 fourth quarter advantage.

Brock Sexton and Weston Hannibal had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Somonauk while Landin Stillwell added nine points.

Erie-Prophetstown 46, Newark 39: In the seventh-place game of the Serena Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off, the Norsemen led 22-15 at halftime before the Panthers bounced back with a 31-17 second half.

Leland 61, Indian Creek JV 17: In the third-place game at the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament, the Panthers were led in the victory by Geno Schwager (16 points, nine rebounds), Declan Brennan (13 points), Gunnar Nelson (10 points), Gunnar Swenson (nine points) and Austin Todd (eight assists).

Sandwich 57, Dundee-Crown 43: In Sycamore’s Strombom Holiday Tournament consolation championship, the Indians (1-2) lost to the Dukes.

Griffin Somlock scored 13 points and Dom Rome netted eight points to lead Sandwich.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 42, Somonauk/Leland 30: At Somonauk, Kiley Mason scored nine points and Abby Hohmann eight for the Bobcats in the loss to the Cogs.

Girls wrestling

Ottawa’s Thrush wins title at Normal: In the Normal Community Invitational, Pirates junior Juliana Thrush won the 235-pound championship, while classmate Ava Weatherford placed third at 145.

Boys bowling

Streator places 19th in Joliet: At Town & Country Lanes, the Bulldogs posted a team score of 4,470 to finish 19th at the Plainfield South Invite.

Streator’s Cody Taylor recorded a 1,078 six-game series with a high game of 200. Tyson Kolojay added a 1,040 (190) and Ian Wheeler an 844 (164).