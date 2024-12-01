Coalition brings Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to unserved areas of La Salle County

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition partnered with the Dollywood Foundation to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all previously unserved areas of La Salle County. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Parents and guardians of children 5 and younger located from Earlville to Utica to Streator and all towns west, including La Salle and Peru, may now enroll for free books. Enrolled children will receive one age appropriate book a month by mail, every month.

NCRBC has also assumed responsibility for an existing DPIL program in Bureau and Putnam counties. Since its soft rollout two months ago, currently more than 900 area children are receiving Dolly Parton books.

“We have three objectives in providing Imagination Library to area families,” said NCRBC President J. Burt in a news release. “No. 1 we want kids to have a better life, No. 2 that may, in time, reduce the need for mental health and homeless services, and No. 3 this may eventually improve the human talent pool for area employers.”

Research shows when 0-to-3 year olds are exposed to more words and verbal interactions, they get a head start in life.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can help break the cycle of poverty that some families go through,” Burt said.

Four years ago NCRBC and its collaborators debuted the Words Matter program in which every mother discharged from area maternity wards is given a set of children books along with a pamphlet explaining the importance of reading and verbally engaging their newborns. More than 2,300 book sets and pamphlets have been given out.

“Providing these services does have an ongoing cost. We are asking those who are able to consider a donation in conjunction with Giving Tuesday,” Burt said. “The webpage, ncrbc.net, is equipped with a donation page, which will also be offered on links in various social media platforms.”

Enrollment information can be found at imaginationlibrary.com or at ncrbc.net.