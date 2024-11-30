Stage 212 to hold auditions for ‘The Miracle Worker’

Director Ellen Marincic announced auditions for Stage 212′s Spring 2025 production, “The Miracle Worker,” William Gibson’s powerful and poignant Tony Award-winning drama exploring the volatile relationship between Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan. (Tom Collins)

Marincic will be casting 11 people of various ages in a variety of lead and supporting roles.

Auditions for Sullivan and Keller will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Auditions for all other roles will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. All auditions will be held at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required. All participants will register in person on the audition date they attend, and should have their personal information ready plus a list of potential conflicts during the rehearsal period (January through April).

All are encouraged to audition, regardless of previous theatrical experience. Call the director at 815-326-3707 with questions, or visit www.stage212.org for more information.

“The Miracle Worker” will be presented from April 4 to 13.