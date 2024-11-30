Newark, Sandwich boys score first victories of the season: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Newark 49, Hall 48 (OT): In Friday’s final day of pool play in the inaugural Serena Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off, the Norsemen scored their first win of the young season in thrilling fashion.

Dylan Long poured in 22 points to lead Newark, with Reggie Chapman (six points, 10 assists), Payton Wills (10 points, nine rebounds) and Cody Kulbartz (11 points, eight rebounds) also pacing the Norsemen.

Sandwich 57, Dundee-Crown 43: In Sycamore’s Strombom Holiday Tournament, the Indians (1-1) advanced to the consolation title game versus Dixon led by three players scoring in double figures.

Dom Rome popped in 14 points to go with his seven rebounds and four assists. Quinn Rome added 10 points and three blocked shots, with Nick Michalek scoring 13 points.

Girls bowling

Streator opens season: In the Plainfield Central Invitational at Town & Country Lanes, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs placed 15th of 23 teams with a team score of 4,007.

Leading Streator on the day over the six games rolled were junior Lily Michael (953 series, 176 high game), senior Lyla Gengler (859 series, 190 high game) and junior Madi Bedeker (847 series, 169 high game).