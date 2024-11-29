State Sen. Rezin introduces bill to protect energy infrastructure, national security

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, introduced legislation recently to prohibit data centers owned by foreign adversaries from operating in Illinois unless they generate their own power on-site, ensuring they do not strain Illinois’ energy infrastructure. (Eric Schelkopf)

Rezin said this is an attempt to address growing concerns about Illinois’ energy demands and potential national security risks.

“With Illinois already facing an increased demand on our energy grid due to rapid data center expansion, we must take action to secure our infrastructure and prevent potential threats,” she said in a news release. “This legislation ensures that foreign-owned data centers from known adversaries do not compromise our energy stability or burden Illinois residents with increased utility costs.”

Senate Bill 3890, also known as the Data Center Construction by Foreign Adversaries Act, requires Illinois’ regulatory agencies to jointly assess any proposed data center’s energy impact before allowing the construction of the center if it will be owned by a company tied to a foreign adversary. This assessment aims to confirm that the facility’s energy consumption is fully self-sustained – whether by on-site natural gas generation, battery storage or renewable sources – so that no additional burden is placed on Illinois’ energy grid. The bill responds to a concerning trend of foreign entities acquiring land in the Midwest for industrial purposes, a trend that experts warn could jeopardize national security.

“Senate Bill 3980 is a necessary safeguard for Illinois and our national security,” Rezin said. “We have to be vigilant about protecting our state’s resources and shielding our energy infrastructure from unnecessary risks.”

Rezin believes that SB 3890 will prompt thoughtful dialogue among legislators on how best to balance Illinois’ growing technology sector with the pressing need for energy security and national safety. If the legislation isn’t taken up before the conclusion of the 103rd General Assembly in January, Rezin intends to refile the measure in the spring, she said.