1 dies, others injured in Ottawa crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 23 and North 32nd Road north of Ottawa resulted in a death and other injuries, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

A two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 23 and North 32nd Road north of Ottawa resulted in a death and other injuries, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, authorities said in a news release. Four people were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released after the investigation. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the individual who died after notification of family.