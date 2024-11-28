November 28, 2024
State Rep. Spain to host Veterans Resources Fair in Princeton

Free fair to offer resources from several organizations, agencies

By Derek Barichello
State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host his second annual Veterans Resources Fair for constituents from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host his second annual Veterans Resources Fair for constituents from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.

The free fair will offer helpful guides, literature and other resources from a variety of local organizations, as well as state, county and local government agencies. The fair also will feature a door prize raffle for attendees.

Staff members from Rep. Spain’s office will be available to assist constituents with state government concerns.

Spain is seeking feedback from veterans about how the state of Illinois can improve services for the veteran community. Visit RepRyanSpain.com and select “Veterans Survey” under the “Resources” tab at the top of the website to complete a brief survey. For more information, call 217-782-8108.

