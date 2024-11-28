Putnam County library releases December 2024 schedule

The Putnam County Library District has several activities planned throughout its district in December 2024. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Library District will be closed at noon Friday, Dec. 13, for a staff meeting. It will reopen Saturday, Dec. 14. The library also will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31 for the holidays.

Here are the following December activities planned throughout the library district:

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Holidays in Space. Join the library and NASA Solar System Ambassador James Joel Knapper for a presentation about celebrating the holidays in space. Ever wonder what astronauts do during the holidays? While they may not have a turkey to carve, many of the holiday traditions exist. In this program, James Joel Knapper will talk about how holidays are celebrated and will explore how astronauts bring a little taste of home with them to enjoy in zero gravity. Register at https://2ly.link/20Iao.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Bake your Way through the Holidays. Father Dominic Garramone, will present “Bake Your Way Through the Holidays.” In this program, Garramone will present recipes for three holidays, including Hanukkah Jelly Donuts, Fruited Sweet Potato Bread for Kwanzaa and a variety of show-stopping breads for the Christmas buffet. Register at https://2ly.link/20Iap.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Illinois Libraries Presents: The Magic of Raina Telgemeier (Youth Program). Join the library for a night with critically acclaimed comic artist, Raina Telgemeier. Telgemeier is the author and illustrator of the graphic novels “Smile,” “Drama,” “Sisters,” “Ghosts” and “Guts,” all No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. She also adapted and illustrated four graphic novel versions of Ann M. Martin’s “Baby-Sitters Club” series, and has contributed short stories to many anthologies. New in 2024, The Cartoonists Club – a one-of-a-kind graphic novel from Raina and Scott McCloud. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_RainaTelgemeier.

Friday, Dec. 22, to Sunday, Dec. 22: Illinois Libraries Presents: Experience Little Women: The Musical (2022). Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of four sisters growing up in 19th-century Massachusetts made its London premiere in this acclaimed production at Park Theatre. Originally presented on Broadway in 2005. Sutton Foster, Lydia White and Savannah Stevenson lead a talented cast in this beloved tale of family, self-discovery and hope. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_LittleWomen.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Dec. 2-23: Recyclable ornaments. Decorate the tree with recyclable ornaments at the library. K-cups and egg cartons.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Spring Valley Is A Mining Town. Listen to Author Richard Joyce discuss the Spring Valley coal mining history. His book will be available to purchase after “Spring Valley Is A Mining Town.”

Dec. 9-13: Cricut Makerspace Workshop. Learn how to use the Cricut Maker Crafty adults are welcome. All Day event. Call ahead to schedule your appointment. Snow-filled ornaments.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Winter Craft Workshop, Christmas oil candle lamp. Take home or make it at the library. All ages.

Friday, Dec. 20: Harry Potter holiday party. 12 and younger at 3 p.m. 13 and older at 6:30 p.m. Stop by the library for a magical party. There will be bingo, crafts, door prizes, a photo scene and a Harry Potter movie. 12 and younger will view “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and 13 and older will view “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Write what you are joyful about this winter. Stop by the library display through December

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday: Adult Gift Wrapping, leading up to Christmas.

Coloring Pages. December through February, pick up at the library. All ages.

Jigsaw puzzles will be out to work on for the winter, December through February

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18: Putnam County Book Club, meets on the third Wednesday of every month either at Hennepin or Granville library. Share your ideas. The club chooses books together and looks forward to completing its list for the next year. Looking forward to sharing our enthusiasm for books. Follow on Facebook.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Monday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 7: Community Decorating. Stop by the Granville Library during the first week of December to help decorate the library Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available during the week for decorators.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Community Room Craft Time. Bring a craft to work on alone or with friends: Refreshments are available.

All month: Winter Photo Opportunity. Stop by the Granville Library during the month to create seasonal memories using a special winter-themed professional photo backdrop. Make sure to bring a camera or smartphone.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Join the Granville library to experience the wonder of New York City Ballet’s iconic holiday classic on the big screen. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and the young at heart to the magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” is based on Alexandre Dumas’ version of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” (1816) is one of the most complex theatrical staged ballets in the New York City Ballet’s repertory. The film runs for 100 minutes and is geared toward adults and youth ages 8 and older.

1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27: Holiday movie and popcorn

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Story Time, book and accompanying activity

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays: Homework Helpers

1 to 3 p.m. Fridays: Art materials available. Water paints and pastels.

Fridays: Wrapping station in the community room. Available upon request when the community room is available.

Jigsaw puzzles will be out to work on for the winter.

Winter Crafts: In December, January and February, the community is invited to stop by the Granville Library to make thematic crafts. The craft for December is a snowy wreath.

Design a bookmark at the library. Stop by during open hours to pick up a “Design a Bookmark” form. After you complete your design, drop the form back off at the library and staff will scan it and print your designed bookmarks for library visitors.

Colorful Greetings: Turn your Art into Notecards.

Create one-of-a-kind art: Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. If you would like your art turned into a set of notecards, please leave it, along with your name and phone number, with a staff member. You will be notified when your cards are ready for pick-up.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Christmas Garland. For children during library hours.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Chocolate Covered Spoons. For children during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Make-N-Take Ornament, for all ages. Doughnuts will be available

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21: Helping children last minute wrapping for family. Bring in gifts, the library will provide paper and assistance.

Winter Crafts: During December, January and February, the community is invited to stop by the McNabb Library to make thematic crafts. The craft for December is a snowy wreath.

Design a bookmark at the library. Stop by during open hours to pick up a “Design a Bookmark” form. After you complete your design, drop the form back off at the library and staff will scan it and print your designed bookmarks for library visitors.

Colorful Greetings: Turn your Art into Notecards.

Create one-of-a-kind art: Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. If you would like your art turned into a set of notecards, please leave it along with your name and phone number, with a staff member. You will be notified when your cards are ready for pick-up.

Standard, 128 First St.

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: OSF King Care-A-Van. The OSF King Care-A-Van is a mobile health center, operated by OSF HealthCare, that has been serving communities within Bureau, Henry, La Salle and Putnam counties since spring 2019. Aimed at serving primarily rural residents, the OSF King Care-a-Van works with employers, churches, schools and community organizations to connect individuals – who might otherwise be unable to access care – to area health resources.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: A Novelist’s Christmas Carol: The Life of Charles Dickens. Bring the magic of “A Christmas Carol” alive. During the holiday season, one can make the choice to either embrace the holiday spirit of kindness and giving or to say “bah humbug” and be what others call a “Scrooge.” The greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and the kindhearted Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, all provide life lessons during the holiday season. These lessons originated in the novella. “A Christmas Carol.” by Charles Dickens, has been passed down for generations. Dickens has been said by many to be one of the greatest writers of the Victorian Era. In addition to “A Christmas Carol,” Travel through time on a theatrical journey with the Ghost of Christmas Past, portrayed by historical presenter Michelle Gibbons.