Ottawa, Seneca girls wrestlers have strong Thanksgiving Throwdown showing: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Seneca, Ottawa strong at Minooka: At the Minooka Thanksgiving Throwdown held Wednesday, Ottawa saw two entrants – Jaiyden Provance and Ava Weatherford – bring home second-place finishes from the Throwdown. Alivia Butler and Alexis Rodgers added third-place finishes, with Brie Grady and Juliana Thrush each coming in fourth.

The Seneca Fighting Irish scored four third-place finishes – from Sammie Greisen, Brooklyn Hart, Catalina Pacheco and Lilly Rademacher. Haven Nicolaides added a fourth-place finish for Seneca.

Sandwich shows at Rockford: In the Rockford East E-Rab Invitational, Lydia Cartwright (110 pounds) captured an individual championship for Sandwich.

Abigail Channell (105) added a third-place showing for Sandwich, with Ruby Ferguson (130) coming in fourth in her bracket.

Boys basketball

Hall 64, Somonauk 51: At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off on Wednesday, the Bobcats led 36-31 at the half but surrendered that lead in the third quarter of an eventual loss.

Seneca 79, Newark 45: At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off on Wednesday, the Fighting Irish (2-0) dominated from the opening tip, leading 34-15 by halftime in the victory over the Norsemen (0-2).

Paxton Giertz poured in 27 points for Seneca, with Cam Shriey adding 17 and Brayden Simek scoring 13.

Marquette 56, Parkview Christian 33: At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off on Wednesday, the Crusaders led 7-1 after one quarter and 22-9 by halftime, then pulled away with a 21-10 third quarter to move to 2-0 on the season.

Marquette moved to 2-0.

Serena 45, Erie-Prophetstown 42 (OT): At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off on Wednesday, Serena led 28-22 heading into the fourth quarter but ultimately needed to survive a four-minute overtime to notch the victory.

The host Huskers improved to 2-0 heading into Friday’s final day of pool play.

Grant Park 44, Earlville 41 (OT): In the Dwight Pool of the Route 17 Classic, the Trojans fell to 0-3 with the loss despite Adam Waite’s 15-point, 11-rebound, five-assist double-double and 14 points courtesy of Easton Fruit.

The Red Raiders will play St. Bede (0-3) for seventh place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Dwight.

Sycamore 61, Sandwich 44: In Sycamore’s Strombom Holiday Tournament, the Indians (0-1) were defeated by the hosts in their season opener.

Dom Rome (15 points) and Nick Michalek (14 points) led Sandwich.