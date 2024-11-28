Ella Park receives DAR Good Citizen Award for Streator High School

Streator High School’s Ella Park was chosen to receive the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award Illini Chapter for the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo provided by Jennifer Marvin)

Streator High School’s Ella Park was chosen to receive the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award Illini Chapter for the 2024-2025 school year.

Park is the daughter of Bryan and Tiffany Park. She plans on attending Loyola University (Chicago) where she intends to major in communication studies with a focus in business/marketing.

Park is on the Streatorette Dance Team. She’s been involved in Streatorettes all four years where she is the captain. She also dances competitively with Adagio School of Performing Arts. Weekly, she takes about 25 hours of dance between Streatorettes and Adagio. Other activities Park is passionate about are Operation Snowball, National Honors Society and Class Council. She works at Streator’s Dairy Queen. Ella enjoys her time in the classroom, where she’s a classroom aid at St. Michael Catholic School through the work program offered at SHS.