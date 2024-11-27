Woodland, F-C improve to 2-0 at Route 17 Classic: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 52, Ridgeview 32: At Rural Streator, the Warriors led 16-10 after one quarter and 30-18 at hafltime as they improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over the Mustangs in the Route 17 Classic.

Nick Plesko poured in 21 points for Woodland, with Connor Dodge and Nolan Price adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Flanagan-Cornell 58, St. Bede 50: At Rural Streator, the Falcons improved to 2-0 with the triumph over the Bruins in the Route 17 Classic.

Serena 60, Parkview Christian 56 (OT): At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off, the tournament hosts opened the season with a win over the Falcons.

Serena was led by Blake Hjerpe (14 points, six rebounds), Beau Raikes (14 points, six rebounds, eight assists), Payton Twait (13 points, three rebounds), Cash Raikes (11 points), and Matt Farrell (five points, four rebounds.

Momence 34, Earlville 27: At Dwight, the Red Raiders fell in the low-scoring game at the Route 17 Classic.

Easton Fruit had 12 points and Adam Waite had nine rebounds and four steals to lead Earlville (0-2).

Leland 68, LaMoille 45: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament, the Panthers (2-0) led by two points at halftime, but used a 16-2 third quarter run to take control.

Leland was led by Gunnar Nelson (17 points), Geno Schwager (16 points, 10 rebounds), Hayden Spoonmore (12 points, six assists, five steals), Austin Todd (11 points) and Declan Brennan (eight points).

Girls basketball

Putnam County 44, Somonauk/Leland 41: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped a close one to the Panthers.

S-L was led by Kiley Mason (14 points, three steals) and Abby Hohmann (11 points, seven rebounds), while Macey Kinney, Kennedy Barshinger, Laynie Wold and Aubrey Chiavario played great defense and combined for 16 points.

Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 25: At Earlville, Audrey Scherer had nine points and nine rebounds, while Elizabeth Vazquez scored six points for the Red Raiders in the loss to the Mustangs.