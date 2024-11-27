IVCC Art Club to host first sale of fine arts, crafts

Arts and crafts hand made by Illinois Valley Community College art students and faculty will be on sale in the college lobby on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 3-4. The activity marks the club’s first sale, with proceeds financing a trip for students to visit the Art Institute in Chicago. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

The Illinois Valley Community College Art Club’s first art sale on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, will feature crafts, drawings, paintings, pottery, ornaments and more.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days in the lobby of the Oglesby campus.

The fine arts items and crafts are handmade by art students and faculty, and include buttons, magnets, games, keychains, collages and holiday cards. Sales are cash only, with proceeds going toward a trip to the Art Institute in Chicago.

The sale is a dream realized for instructor Shannon Slaight, who wanted to create one since she joined the faculty a few years ago, the college said in a news release.

“The activity gives students a chance to work in their favorite medium to create an item and then market it, displaying their skills in a variety of artistic directions,” said Slaight in a news release. “The results are all unique and encompass clay, jewelry, fabric and digital creation.”

Art clubs played a large part in Slaight’s student life at the universities she attended.

“It’s important to be a part of something,” Slaight said. “A lot of camaraderie came out of those clubs, and I still have lifelong friends from the trips we took. I want to try to instill a sense of community among my students.”

Slaight initiated the club, and intends to revive the Chicago trip, which ceased for a few years. The club has become popular, with more than 10 members.

The trip will be a chance for students to experience Chicago and see classic art pieces.

“There are not many opportunities in rural Illinois to see that. By seeing the art there, you can believe in your goal of being an artist,” Slaight said.

Slaight said her goal is to showcase the variety of student talents on campus and to help students become well-rounded by learning other aspects of being an artist beyond creating, the college said.