Hall’s Izzaq Zrust makes his pitch for DMACC

Hall senior Izzaq Zrust has signed to play baseball for Des Moines Area Community College. He was joined at his signing by his (front row) parents Amber and Zaq; and (back row) Hall coaches Matt McDonald and Tom Keegan. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Izzaq Zrust has taken the next step to his baseball career with an eye to the future.

The Hall senior has signed to pitch for Des Moines Area Community College. He said what drew him most to DMACC was its development of players.

“DMACC is has been known in recent years for kicking out many D1 players, and that’s my goal,” Zrust said. “It is also the opportunity for playing time. DMACC made me feel at home right when I stepped on campus, and I’m going to be given the opportunity to play at a high level early in my collegiate career.”

The Red Devils left-hander followed up a breakout sophomore postseason with a strong junior campaign on the mound, posting a 6-1 record, 2.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts. He was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Zrust plans to study kinesiology to become an athletic trainer or help with physical therapy specifically in the athletic field.

.