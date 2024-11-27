2024 BCR Boys Soccer Honor Roll

Princeton senior Chase Sims was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 11 goals, including a hat trick in the regional semifinal. (Mike Vaughn)

Ilan Bardot, DePue-Hall, Sr., Center Mid - The foreign exchange student from France was named Second-Team Three Rivers All-Conference. He also kicked for the Hall football team.

Grabiel Cano, DePue-Hall, Jr., Forward - The First-team Three Rivers All-Conference forward scored 21 goals with seven assists leading the Little Giants to a regional semifinal berth.

Landon Davis, Princeton, Jr., GK - Davis returned for his second year in goal for the Tigers and “his improvement was obvious,” PHS coach David Gray said. “He was solid all year and there was more than one match where Landon kept us in the game.” The Tigers junior keeper earned Honorable Mention Three Rivers All-Conference honors.

Asa Gartin, Princeton, Sr., Defender - PHS coach David Gray described Gartin as a beast in the back, “who is strong and fast, and covers up many of our mistakes and instrumental in organizing our defense.” Gartin also managed to score four goals. He was named First-Team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Osvaldo Morales, DePue-Hall, Sr., Center Mid - The Second-Team Three Rivers All-Conference pick scored eight goals with five assists for the Little Giants.

Chase Sims, Princeton, Sr., Forward - Sims was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 11 goals, including a hat trick in the regional semifinal. Gray said he “was our hardest worker and our team’s emotional and mental leader.” Sims was named First-Team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Izaiah Smallwood, Princeton, Sr., Defender - Smallwood moved around a bit on the pitch trying to give the Tigers more of a spark in their attack. When he was moved back to his natural position on defense, coach David Gray said he was a rock. Smallwood received Honorable Mention Three Rivers All-Conference honors.

Jakoby Smallwood, Princeton, Jr., Midfielder - Gray said that Smallwood’s contribution is hard to quantify. “Jakoby’s hard work and effort in the midfield took pressure off of Chase and allowed him to be the player he was. Jakoby did a lot of the ‘dirty work’ that does not show up on a stat sheet.” Smallwood had two goals and an assist.

Notes: DePue-Hall finished the season with a 10-15-1, falling to state-finalist Mendota 6-0 in the regional semifinals. Princeton also lost to Mendota 6-0 in the regional finals, finishing 4-12-5.